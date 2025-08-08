Wales to face Australia in friendly

Wales Women will meet Australia in a friendly at Cardiff City Stadium on October 25.

The Matildas are ranked 15th in the world – 17 places higher than Wales – and the game will mark the return to action for Rhian Wilkinson’s side after Euro 2025, the country’s first major women’s tournament.

Wales lost all three games in their first major tournament earlier this summer.

History-making

Wilkinson said: “Making history by reaching a major tournament for the first time has been an incredible experience, and the match against Australia will be the perfect way to celebrate our history making players, but also to look ahead to the future,” said Wilkinson.

“As we look to further develop ourselves against some of the top nations in the world, Australia are the perfect opponents for us.

“I hope the Red Wall, the regulars and new fans, will come out in their numbers for what will be a great occasion on a Saturday afternoon at the Cardiff City Stadium.

