Wales to face Lithuania and Thailand in World Cup of Darts

Mark Mansfield

Wales have been handed what appears to be a favourable route into the knockout stages of the World Cup of Darts after being drawn alongside Lithuania and Thailand in the group stage.

The Welsh pairing of Jonny Clayton and Nick Kenny will compete in Group C when the tournament gets under way in Frankfurt next week.

Kenny will make his World Cup debut after replacing Gerwyn Price, who has withdrawn from the event.

Wales are two-time winners of the competition but, unlike the highest-ranked nations, must come through the group phase to reach the last 16.

Only the winners of each of the 12 groups will progress to the knockout stages, where the tournament’s top four seeds enter the competition.

The World Cup of Darts, which runs from June 11 to June 14 at Frankfurt’s Eissporthalle, features 40 nations competing in a pairs format.

The top four ranked nations, determined by the combined world rankings of their players, receive byes into the last 16.

Those seeded teams are England, the Netherlands, reigning champions Northern Ireland and Scotland.

England will again be represented by world champion Luke Littler and world number one Luke Humphries, who will be aiming to improve on last year’s disappointing campaign.

Despite being among the pre-tournament favourites, Littler and Humphries were eliminated by hosts Germany in the last 16 in 2025.

Wales, meanwhile, will be expected to top a group containing Lithuania and Thailand and secure a place in the knockout rounds.

Former Premier League champion Clayton will carry much of the Welsh hopes, while Kenny will be looking to make an immediate impact on his World Cup debut.

Should Wales progress, they will join the seeded nations and the other group winners in the draw for the last 16 as they bid to lift the title for a third time.