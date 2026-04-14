Wales to face Romania in summer friendly

Wales will travel to Bucharest to play Romania in a summer friendly in June.

Craig Bellamy’s side had hoped to be preparing for a World Cup campaign but instead play a friendly on June 6 following their heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to Bosnia in last month’s play-off.

Their trip to the continent comes four days after they host Ghana in Cardiff.

The clash with Romania is perhaps timely as it is their first meeting since Wales missed out on the last World Cup in the United States, also in devastating fashion.

Romania won a crunch qualifier in November 1993 to book their ticket to the US, with Paul Bodin missing a penalty in a game they needed to win.