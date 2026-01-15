Wales to host key stage of 2027 Tour de France

Wales will take a starring role in the world’s biggest annual sporting event in 2027, with organisers confirming that Cardiff will host the finish of the third UK stage of the Tour de France.

The 2027 Grand Départ — the opening of both the men’s and women’s Tours — will take place in the UK for the first time.

Stage three of the men’s race will run from Welshpool to Cardiff on Sunday 4 July, and will include some of Wales’ most famous climbs.

Riders will tackle the Côte de Rhigos and Côte de Caerffili in the closing kilometres, climbs well known to Welsh cycling fans and feared by riders, before a finish in central Cardiff where thousands are expected to gather.

The stage is being billed as a showcase for Wales, taking the peloton from the edge of the Cambrian Mountains deep into the south Wales valleys. Organisers said the route would highlight Wales’ “beauty, heritage and sporting passion” to the millions watching worldwide.

‘Proud’

First Minister Eluned Morgan, welcoming the announcement, said Wales would be ready to embrace the Tour:

“Wales is proud to host a stage of the Tour de France Grand Départ for the first time in 2027, which will be a fantastic opportunity to showcase our stunning landscapes at one of the world’s biggest sporting events.

Cardiff joins nine other host cities across the UK — but Wales will deliver the most dramatic of the British stages, with six major climbs in the final 80 kilometres.

Powys will also play a prominent role, with Welshpool becoming the first Welsh town ever to host a Tour de France start.

Tonight’s announcement was accompanied by illuminations at Cardiff Castle and Powys Castle, part of a UK-wide synchronised “yellow line” light-up marking the milestone.

Alongside the sporting spectacle, organisers unveiled Joy, a social impact programme aimed at improving health, boosting participation in sport and leaving a long-term legacy for communities — including the valleys towns set to welcome the peloton.

Volunteers

British Cycling said more than 7,000 volunteers will be recruited, with opportunities available in Wales across crowd management, route support and community activities.

Tour organisers praise Welsh terrain

Tour director Christian Prudhomme said the race’s return to the UK would be embraced by fans on both sides of the border:

“The UK has always welcomed the Tour with passion and pride, and the route details we are revealing today reflect the beauty and diversity of Britain’s terrain.”

Women’s race director Marion Rousse said the 2027 edition would “inspire future generations”, while former world champion Lizzie Deignan described the event as a historic moment for British cycling.

The Tour de France is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of spectators to Wales and deliver millions in economic benefits.

It will mark the first time the race has reached Wales — despite two previous Grand Départs in the UK — and organisers believe it could become one of the most significant sporting events ever hosted in the country.