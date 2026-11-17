Nation.Cymru staff/agencies

Wales players have been sharing in the celebrations that swept the country after Saturday’s historic win over New Zealand, watching videos and memes of fans reacting in their living rooms before turning their attention to Australia.

The 35–28 victory at the Principality Stadium was Wales’ first over the All Blacks since 1953. Steve Tandy’s squad celebrated in Cardiff on Saturday night and returned to training a little later than usual on Monday as they prepared for this weekend’s Nations Championship match.

Attack coach Matt Sherratt said the players had been given time to enjoy the result with their families before reviewing the match.

“We showed what it meant to the country. The boys love watching some of the videos that we’ve seen, some of the memes online about people’s reactions in living rooms,” he said.

“That’s what it’s all about. I think the boys deserve to watch that, but then it’s business as usual.”

Replacement prop Gareth Thomas made 19 tackles in 25 minutes, including a try-saving stop on Wallace Sititi. Wales held New Zealand up over the line three times and made a record 346 tackles as the visitors spent much of the final quarter in the Welsh 22 without finding an equalising score.

Thomas said he had received a message from someone whose 92-year-old friend had told them he was “happy to go to the grave now after that”.

On the closing stages, the Ospreys prop said: “It was a wild last 20 minutes, but every single person on the pitch was doing their job.

“Everybody was doing what they could, emptying every little bit of energy they had to stop them from scoring.”

Flanker James Botham was named player of the match, prompting his grandfather, former England cricketer Lord Ian Botham, to post: “History made. A very proud grandfather”.

Botham is due to become a father for the first time this week. Tandy is set to name his team to face Australia on Thursday, and Sherratt said Wales would make sure the flanker could leave camp whenever he needed to.

“With Jim, family comes first,” he said.