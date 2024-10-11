Wales Under-21s miss out on automatic qualification after Czech Republic loss

Wales Under-21s’ hopes of qualifying automatically for next year’s European Championships were ended by a 2-1 defeat to the Czech Republic at Rodney Parade.

Matt Jones’ side needed at least a point in Newport to be in with a chance of finishing top of the group but went down goals in either half for the visitors, the first an own-goal by defender Matt Baker before Vaclav Sejk added a second five minutes after half-time.

Shrewsbury’s Luca Hoole pulled a goal back deep into added time but it was not enough to salvage a draw.

Wales were dealt a huge blow ahead of kick off when Wales went into the game without key players including star man Rubin Colwill because of an administrative error.

Manager Matty Jones was told just hours before kick-off he would be without several players, including nine-cap Colwill and Owen Beck who dropped out of Craig Bellamy’s senior squad on Thursday night.

The loss means Wales cannot catch group leaders Denmark, who still have a game to play against already-eliminated Iceland on Tuesday.

Wales will finish runners-up in the group and earn a play-off berth if Czech Republic fail to beat bottom-side Lithuania by three or more goals in their final game.

