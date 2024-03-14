Wales unveil new home and away kit – and trainers

The Football Association of Wales has unveiled its new home and away kits – and for the very first time a pair of Adidas trainers in Welsh colours.

The announcement follows the home shirt leaking online several days ago, but today has also seen the new away kit revealed.

The FAW has also taken notice of the huge popularity of bespoke Adidas Cymru branded trainers during the run up to the World Cup in Qatar.

Such was demand then, the association has worked with Adidas on a stunning pair of official Adidas Gazelle Wales trainers, which will no doubt prove hugely popular – especially with Adidas trainer enthusiasts.

Wales face a crunch Euro 2024 playoff semi-final against Finland in Cardiff on March 21, followed by what’s hoped will the playoff final against either Poland or Estonia a few days later.

Ahead of the game the Football Association of Wales and kit supplier Adidas have launched the new Wales kits and training range for the next two years.

Several days ago the home shirt leaked online with images appearing on the Footy Headlines website.

The shirt was described by the site, which specialises in stories about new kit launches, as: “The Adidas Wales 2024 home shirt is mainly “Better Scarlet” combined with white and dark green details.

“The three stripes on the shoulders are dark green, while the Adidas logo is white. The cut-out on the side of the shirt is a unique highlight in the tricolor of the Wales crest – green, white, and red.”

adidas have launched the Euro 2024 home and away kits. We'll start with Wales because this away is special! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Thread 👇 pic.twitter.com/m9T3dkcc6P — Vintage Football Shirts (@VFshirts) March 14, 2024

Views over any new shirts inevitably divide opinion, but our personal view is that both home and away kits are absolute beauts. We’re especially loving the cut-outs on the side of the shirts.

And those trainers will no doubt get fans excited.

