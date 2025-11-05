Wales unveil new shirt with echoes of past kits

The new Cymru adidas home shirt has been unveiled today with a design ‘inspired by Welsh history and national pride’.

The red base, synonymous with Cymru’s home kits throughout the years and the famous Draig Goch, is reimagined with a bold horizontal stripe design in dark green, red, and white, colours that reflect the nation’s flag.

The Welsh translation of the country’s name, CYMRU, is faintly visible within the centre green stripe, celebrating the nation’s identity and unity.

Across the back of the neck, the Football Association of Wales motto “Gorau Chwarae Cyd Chwarae”, “Best Play is Team Play” is a reminder that success on the world stage is built on togetherness, both on and off the pitch.

adidas’ collection of bespoke home kits acknowledges historic jersey designs and traditions of each nation, portraying them in a modern, forward-looking aesthetic. The designs represent a liberated style of play and fresh perspectives on the game, aiming to bridge the gap between every generation of fan.

Crafted with adidas’ latest CLIMACOOL+ technology, the shirt is made for performance and comfort, helping players stay cool and focused as they represent Cymru. The design also features adidas’ new lenticular logo, adding a bold and modern detail to a shirt rooted in tradition.

The new adidas Cymru home kit brings together history, innovation, and national pride, a symbol of the journey we share as one nation, one team.

See the kits in action at home for the first time on Tuesday the 18th November (KO 7:45pm) at Cardiff City Stadium, as Cymru take on North Macedonia in our final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The new Cymru home kit will be available to buy in-store and online from exclusive retail partner JD from Thursday 6th November.

Order it HERE

The new kit was teased by FAW chief executive Noel Mooney on X last night with a pic of Mark Hughes in a 1984 adidas Wales shirt, which has inspired the new design.