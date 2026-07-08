Wales up for challenge of taking on Argentina’s scrum

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Wales coach Paul James says they are prepared to take on Argentina’s fearsome scrummaging unit in San Juan.

Argentina overpowered Wales in November as Steve Tandy’s reign began with a 52-28 defeat, the Pumas scoring seven tries in a record win.

The two sides collide again in the Nations Championship on Saturday with newly-appointed scrum coach James tasked with the job of negating the Pumas’ set-piece power game.

James said: “Argentina still pride themselves on the set-piece and we know it’s going to be a big challenge coming.”

Asked why he thought Argentina enjoy scrum-time so much, James said: “I think it’s bit of a front row male chest out really, isn’t it?

“In fairness, our boys are loving scrummaging at the moment.

“We’re in a good place but, after the loss last week against Scotland, we know Argentina are going to come out really hard and fast.

“So we’re just ready for the challenge. What I have said to the boys is don’t try and manufacture something on your own. Stick to our process.

“You scrum as an eight, you don’t scrum individually. That’s the big message.”

After beating Fiji in Cardiff on Saturday, it is Wales who arrive at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in north-west Argentina defending an unbeaten Nations Championship record heading in to the second round of fixtures.

Wales withstood an early physical examination from the Pacific Islanders to emerge convincing winners and record back-to-back Test victories for the first time since the 2023 World Cup.

Ospreys tighthead Ben Warren made his debut off the bench, and with the experienced Dillon Lewis back in the fold after two years in the international wilderness, Wales are building some front-row depth.

James said: “The boys worked hard over the last couple of weeks and the Fijians are big men, powerful men.

“So to scrum the way we did made me very happy. If you haven’t got a set-piece, you haven’t really got a game.

“Obviously you can use it in attack, but you can also use your scrum to get out of sticky situations.

“We’re trying to build something, so to back up the result with another win going into Argentina is massive.

“If we don’t back up last week’s performance it means nothing.”