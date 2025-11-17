Wales v North Macedonia: Talking points ahead of crunch World Cup qualifier

Wales conclude their World Cup qualification campaign at home to North Macedonia on Tuesday.

There is plenty on the line with top spot still to be decided in Group J, although in reality Wales’ focus in on finishing second and landing a more favourable play-off draw in March.

Here, we look at the key talking points ahead of the Cardiff City Stadium fixture.

Belgium’s 1-1 draw away to Kazakhstan on Saturday means top spot and automatic qualification for next summer’s World Cup finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States is still to be decided.

It should be a formality for Belgium as their final game is against minnows Liechtenstein in Liege, and a draw will suffice, given their vastly-superior goal difference.

Liechtenstein have yet to score a goal or collect a point from seven qualifiers and an away win would represent one of – if not the – greatest shocks in the history of international football.

Wales know what they need to do to make their play-off path easier – beat North Macedonia. Both sides are locked on 13 points, but North Macedonia’s better goal difference gives them the edge.

Welsh hopes of being a top seed in the play-offs have faded, but a victory will still give them a pot two placing and a home semi-final. The failure to win will drop them down to the bottom pot and an away date with a top seed, which is likely to be one of Italy, Poland, Turkey and Ukraine – or even Denmark, should they lose to Scotland.

Wales were dealt a huge double blow battling to a nervy 1-0 win in Liechtenstein on Saturday. Skipper Ethan Ampadu and Jordan James – who scored his first Wales goal to break Liechtenstein’s defiance – both received their second yellow cards of the competition and will be suspended on Tuesday.

Boss Craig Bellamy must decide how to fill a huge hole in his midfield, with Bolton’s Josh Sheehan expecting to face the biggest night of his career.

As well as the absence of Ampadu and James, Wales are nursing a sizeable injury list with Aaron Ramsey, Ben Davies, Ben Cabango, Connor Roberts, Danny Ward and Kieffer Moore all out.

There is a silver lining in the availability of Harry Wilson, who missed the Liechtenstein win through suspension. Wilson has been Wales’ best player in the Bellamy era – scoring six goals – and his creativity could prove crucial in breaking down visitors who have yet to lose in this campaign.

Another game, another new captain. With Ramsey and Davies missing, the armband was handed over to Ampadu in Liechtenstein. The Leeds captain’s one-match ban means it will be passed on again with Wilson and Joe Rodon the two leading candidates to wear it.

Rodon, in his own words, is “very vocal” on the pitch and would appear to be the natural choice, allowing Wilson to focus on his game and be the difference maker.