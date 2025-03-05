Wales want to host 2035 Women’s World Cup alongside Home Nations

The Football Associations of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales will collectively submit an expression of interest to FIFA for the UK to host the Women’s World Cup in 2035.

The announcement follows today’s decision by the FIFA Council to recommend that the 2035 tournament is hosted in Europe or in Africa.

The declaration of interest will be submitted to FIFA in the first quarter of 2025.

Reacting to the news, Prime Minister Kier Starmer said: “Football is and always will be at the core of our country’s identity. Whether we watch on TV, play at the weekends like I do, or simply enjoy soaking up the atmosphere in the pub, it brings communities together like little else. That pride was on full display when England hosted UEFA Women’s EURO 2022. It not only showed the best of our nation to the world but inspired a generation of girls into the game, all whilst boosting the economy.

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2035 on home turf would be another monumental moment in our sporting history, driving growth and leaving a lasting legacy. The FA’s intention to bid has my government’s full support.”

First Minister Eluned Morgan added: “Women’s football is flourishing in Wales, following our team’s qualification for their first major tournament at the Euros in Switzerland this summer.

“I fully support the UK’s ambition to host the 2035 tournament, which will grow the women’s game in Wales even further by giving Welsh fans the chance to support their team closer to home, on the biggest stage.”

Noel Mooney, FAW CEO, added: “Having just qualified for our first major Senior Women’s tournament, interest and participation in women’s football is growing rapidly across Wales.

“We hope to welcome the world to Wales in 2035 to continue to build the women’s and girls’ game by playing a major role in hosting the greatest FIFA World Cup Finals ever!”

The bidding timetable was announced by FIFA this afternoon, following a FIFA Council meeting, and bids for the 2031 and 2035 Women’s World Cup will be submitted during the fourth quarter of 2025, with a decision on both tournaments anticipated to take place during the second quarter of 2026.

