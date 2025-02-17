Wales will not die wanting against Ireland – Mike Forshaw

Mike Forshaw says that Wales will not “die wanting” when they face mission improbable against Guinness Six Nations title favourites Ireland on Saturday.

Wales, on a run of 14 successive Test match defeats, have been largely written off when it comes to stopping Ireland’s relentless Grand Slam march.

They will also face up to a Herculean task with an interim head coach after Cardiff boss Matt Sherratt was appointed as Warren Gatland’s successor for Wales’ three remaining Six Nations fixtures.

Another loss for Wales would take them to nine Six Nations defeats on the bounce, surpassing their previous worst championship sequence from 1994-96 in the Five Nations.

‘Move on’

“It is always difficult when a coach leaves. It’s not nice for anybody,” Wales assistant coach and defence specialist Forshaw said.

“I’ve been in this game for a long time as a player and coach. Things happen and you have to move on quickly.

“I think when coaches leave, the players do feel a bit of responsibility on that. I’ve been there myself.

“We will not die wanting this weekend, that’s for sure. Emotionally, we will be right on there. We will not be dipping toes in, we will be putting our bodies into this game.”

Sherratt could hardly face a tougher examination for his first game at the helm, with Ireland 10 places above Wales in the official world rankings.

And in terms of ranking points, Wales are closer to teams like the Netherlands, Namibia and Brazil than they are their latest Six Nations opponents.

“I know we will have a bunch of blokes who will work hard for each other,” Forshaw added. “It is our first home game and I think it is a sell-out.

“You can never question the effort of these lads. It is a game no-one expects us to win, so it’s a game for us to go out there and put our stamp on.

“They (Ireland) go through more phases than anybody else and are really difficult to contain. So for us, it is about how we manage that game and the territory.”

Asked if it was dangerous to write Wales off, Forshaw said: “I think if you are sat in the Irish camp, they will be saying that, I am pretty sure.

“We have got players who are very respected in the game.”

Attack-minded

Sherratt will oversee just four training sessions ahead of the Ireland encounter but he has already made an impression and is renowned for an attack-minded philosophy.

“He is a very personable guy, very focused around his attacking philosophies,” Forshaw added.

“We’ve got to get a basic plan of what we are going after. Everything won’t be perfect this week but by the end of play today and tomorrow, hopefully the players will get the terminology of what we’re going after from an attack point of view.”

Former international forward T. Rhys Thomas, meanwhile, has joined Sherratt’s coaching staff for the remainder of this season’s Six Nations.

Thomas, who won 27 Wales caps and played hooker for Cardiff, Wasps and Dragons, will work as a skills coach.

He joins on secondment from Gallagher Premiership club Gloucester, the Welsh Rugby Union said, where he will return after the tournament.

Thomas, 42, is the second coach temporarily with Wales in this season’s competition, following scrum specialist Adam Jones after he was recruited on secondment from Harlequins.

Thomas will have specific responsibility for forwards’ skills, working closely with Jones and forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys.

