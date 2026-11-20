Phil Blanche, Press Association

Wales captain Dewi Lake is relishing the feel-good factor after beating New Zealand, and what he says has “given the nation a bit of hope”.

A first win over the All Blacks since 1953, after a run of 34 consecutive defeats, came out of the blue in Cardiff last weekend with Welsh rugby having been in the doldrums for some time.

It was the first time Wales had taken a top-eight ranked scalp since beating Australia at the 2023 World Cup in France, and has instilled fans’ belief in Steve Tandy’s side.

A disappointing crowd of 55,152 – 13,000 lower than any previous All Blacks visit to Principality Stadium – watched that win but over 60,000 tickets have already been sold for Saturday’s Nations Championship clash with Australia, which kicks off at the unfavourable time of 8.10pm.

“Our performance drives people to come and watch us and get behind us,” said Gloucester hooker Lake.

“We saw that in spades last Saturday for every try and the defensive shifts.

“I think the loudest cheer was for a held-up ball or Eddie James and Louis Rees-Zammit’s tackle into touch in the 77th minute.

“That’s what drives us on the field as well. The energy that we get from the crowd does help massively and our performance drives that, it’s not a shock that the two go hand in hand.

“We’ve seen how it’s kind of given the nation a bit of hope. We’ve seen loads of videos rolling in, and that hope drives us as well.”

Australia head to Cardiff on the back of successive autumn defeats to England and Scotland in the Nations Championship.

The Wallabies are fourth in the southern hemisphere standings, while Wales are fifth in the northern hemisphere table.

Lake said: “A hurting team is a dangerous team. We’ve been in that position, and probably still are to an extent.

“We know they’re a dangerous team and they’ve got dangerous players.

“Look back over the last 12 months and they’ve had some big results and big performances.

“We know the danger that they pose and we know we’re not taking them lightly.”

In what is the 50th Test between the two nations, Wales are aiming to make it three consecutive victories after beating Japan in their autumn opener – a feat they have not achieved since the 2023 World Cup.

Lake said: “We spoke a lot about building on the first two games.

“It’s our last game at home (before the Allianz Stadium finals weekend) and we are definitely trying to keep that momentum going and build on the performance we put in last week.

“It’s easy to go in with the right mentality and dig deep like the boys did.

“I don’t think anyone really felt a sore body until Tuesday because of the emotion and riding the weekend. I have no doubt boys will be ready to go.”