Wales win World Cup qualifier against Montenegro with strong first-half show

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Hannah Cain and Mared Griffiths each scored twice as Wales claimed an emphatic 6-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Montenegro in Llanelli.

Rhian Wilkinson’s side were grateful for a stoppage time equaliser from Elise Hughes in beginning their World Cup campaign with a 2-2 draw away to the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

It was far more straightforward at Parc y Scarlets as Cain and Griffiths provided a real attacking edge, with Rachel Rowe and Sophie Ingle helping to secure the second biggest win of Wilkinson’s two-year reign.

Montenegro – ranked 84 in the world and 52 places below Wales – managed a second-half consolation as Armisa Kuc deprived the hosts of a first clean sheet in 17 games.

Wales were fortunate to avoid embarrassment after just 55 seconds when Safia Middleton-Patel took too long to clear a back pass from Rhiannon Roberts.

The Manchester United goalkeeper’s kick was charged down by Medina Desic but fell the wrong side of a post as far as Montenegro were concerned.

Wales’ scoring spree began after six minutes when Cain raced on to Ceri Holland’s through-ball and slotted in to an inviting gap at the near post.

Cain turned provider to set up the unmarked Rowe and Griffiths, making her first competitive start, added a third after 17 minutes following some hesitant goalkeeping from Ajsa Kalac.

Montenegro escaped when Cain hit a post, but Ingle soon met Mia Ross’ cross from close range.

Wales made it five after 35 minutes as Lily Woodham broke down the left and squared for Cain to tap home with the Montenegro defence absent again.

At that stage Wales were scoring at a rate to get them close to their record tally, the 15-0 victory over Azerbaijan in 2010.

But Montenegro sent on Maja Saranovic to shore up a ragged backline and it became more of an even contest.

Home hopes of a first clean sheet since a Euro 2025 play-offs victory over Slovakia vanished five minutes after the restart.

Jasna Djokovic floated a free-kick beyond the Wales defence, and Kuc got there first to lob the ball over Middleton-Patel and into an empty net.

Griffiths turned 19 on Tuesday and the Manchester United striker, currently on loan at Sunderland, had more cause for belated birthday celebrations after rounding Kalac from Carrie Jones’ through-ball.

Wales return to World Cup action with a double-header against Albania next month.