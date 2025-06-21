Wales wing Josh Adams keen to take on the challenges of a fierce Japanese summer

Josh Adams is relishing a return to the scene of his World Cup heroics as Wales prepare to face the fierce heat and humidity of a Japanese summer.

Adams was the top try scorer at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, scoring seven tries as Wales finished fourth under Warren Gatland.

“It was good. Different squad, different times,” Cardiff wing Adams said, reflecting on a tournament where Wales beat Australia and France, and took South Africa to the semi-final wire.

“Fond memories over there. Great country, few different areas, lovely people and a good rugby team as well.”

Wales’ stock has fallen heavily since the halcyon days of two World Cup semi-final appearances and Six Nations Grand Slam success under Gatland.

Winless

The Kiwi’s second spell in charge ended in February during what would become a second successive winless Six Nations campaign for Wales.

Matt Sherratt was appointed interim head coach – overseeing three more defeats to extend Wales’ losing run to 17 – and remains in charge for the two-Test series against Eddie Jones’ Japan next month.

Only one place separates the two nations in the World Rugby rankings – Wales are 12th, Japan 13th – and Adams acknowledges playing the Brave Blossoms in their own backyard is a far different proposition in the summer.

“I think the big difference from 2019 is the time of year because we didn’t go over there until September last time,” said Adams, who is yet to play under his Cardiff coach Sherratt on the international stage after tearing his hamstring in February.

“So the temperature’s different, humidity makes it feel like 10 degrees warmer than what it actually is.

“When you look at your temperature gauge, it might only say 25 but humidity (makes it) feel like 35. So we’ve done a fair bit of prep for that.”

Heat chamber

The plan to counter conditions awaiting them in Japan has included exhausting sessions in the heat chamber at their Vale of Glamorgan training base, and using rugby balls soaked in soapy water.

Adams said: “I came out of the chamber on Friday and some boys were like, ‘that’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done’.

“It’s got to be in the top three worst I’ve felt after a session. It was 35-36 degrees (Celsius) and 87 per cent humidity. It’s brutal, horrible.

“You’re all crammed in there so it’s really uncomfortable when you’re knackered and you want a bit of space just to breathe. You can’t because it’s so hot and stuffy and everyone’s up against each other.

“We’ve had the ball in a bit of water. Doing skills straight out of the heat chamber, so the heat’s wrapped right up in there.

“We’re trying to copy what the climate will be like out there as best we can, so we’re in a good space to cope with anything.”

