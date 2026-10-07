Wales winger signs for Scottish club until end of the season

Press Association Sport Staff

Rabbi Matondo has joined Hibernian until the end of the season with the club having an option to extend the deal for a further year.

After a successful trial period, the 26-year-old Wales international joins Hibs following a spell with Norwegian Eliteserien side SK Brann.

Matondo spent his youth career at Cardiff and Manchester City before moving to Schalke 04 in 2019.

After spending time on loan at Stoke and Cercle Brugge, Matondo joined Rangers in the summer of 2022 where he made 70 appearances across four seasons, during which he had a loan spell at Hannover 96.

The move is subject to Scottish Football Association and international clearance checks and Hibernian boss Marink Reedijk said: “I’m really pleased to welcome Rabbi to Hibernian FC.

“He made an immediate impression during our time in La Manga and has shown a great attitude, strong application, and a real willingness to learn and adapt.

“Rabbi gives us pace, directness and a real threat in wide areas, while also bringing a positive personality into the dressing room.

“He has settled in quickly, and we are looking forward to working with him and seeing the impact he can make.”

Hibs’ sporting director Malky Mackay added: “Rabbi is an experienced player with real quality, and adding someone of his profile is an important boost for us at this stage of the season.

“Over the last few weeks, we have had the chance to see him up close and he has shown the attributes that can make a difference for us.

“He has connected well with the players, settled into the environment, and shown a clear desire to be here and contribute. We wish him every success during his time at the club.”

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