Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Wales without injured Taulupe Faletau for first three rounds of the Six Nations

14 Jan 2026 1 minute read
Wales’ Taulupe Faletau is tackled by Ireland’s Andrew Porter during last year’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Photo Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Wales must play the first three rounds of the Six Nations without Taulupe Faletau after the veteran number eight was ruled out by a calf problem.

Faletau will miss the games against England, France and Scotland with the injury sustained in Cardiff’s 33-22 defeat at Ospreys on January 1.

The 35-year-old, who missed the autumn because of a knee issue, is not expected to be back in action until late February.

“It’s not clear on his return but we’re definitely looking at the middle of the Six Nations,” Cardiff coach Corniel van Zyl said.

Wales are already missing captain Jac Morgan and centre Max Llewellyn for a large chunk of the tournament.

Head coach Steve Tandy names his Six Nations squad on January 20.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.