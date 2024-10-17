Wales women find out their opponents in Rugby World Cup draw

Wales will face Scotland in the opening opening group stage of the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Scotland and Wales were both drawn in Pool B alongside Canada, who are ranked second overall behind England, and Fiji.

England will face Australia, the United States and Samoa at the tournament which will be staged in England.

Ireland will get the chance to face New Zealand again, having beaten the defending world champions in their opening WXV1 match in Vancouver last month, in Pool C with Japan and Spain.

France are top seeds in Pool D, where they will take on Italy, South Africa and World Cup debutants Brazil.

The full match schedule for the expanded 16-team tournament is set to be released on October 22, with the fixtures running across six weekends from August 22 to September 27 next year.

England entered Thursday night’s draw as the highest-ranked team of all time on the back of a 20th successive victory when beating Canada to retain their WXV 1 title, adding to the Grand Slam won earlier in the year.

England have not lost since being edged out 34-31 by New Zealand in the 2022 World Cup final and John Mitchell’s side will be hoping to go one better on home soil.

It had already been confirmed England – who last won the World Cup in 2014 – will play their opening match in Sunderland, with the remaining two pool matches being hosted at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton and Brighton’s Amex Stadium.

Other venues will be Sandy Park in Exeter, Salford and York as well as Ashton Gate in Bristol, which will also host a quarter-final and then both semi-final fixtures ahead of the final at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

