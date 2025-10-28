Wales Women’s wait for a win goes on following home loss to Poland

Wales’ winless run was extended to 11 matches as they slipped to a 5-2 friendly defeat to impressive Poland at Rodney Parade.

Elise Hughes gave Wales an early lead before goals from Nadia Krezyman and Milena Kokosz put Poland 2-1 up at the break.

Krezyman doubled the visitors’ lead and although Wales responded immediately through Carrie Jones, Paulina Tomasiak made it three goals in as many minutes before Klaudia Jedlinska’s superb effort completed the scoring.

Wales, whose last win was in December last year against the Republic of Ireland in their Euro 2025 play-off, made nine changes after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Australia at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Rhian Wilkinson’s side went ahead in the fifth minute when Hughes turned home a rebound after Anna Filbey’s shot had been blocked and Tianna Teisar spurned a chance to double their lead as her effort was saved by Poland goalkeeper Kinga Seweryn.

Poland hit back in the 22nd minute through Krezyman’s clinical low finish following a short-corner routine and Kokosz fired them ahead seven minutes later with a superb, swerving 25-yard effort.

Wales substitute Ceri Holland headed Ffion Morgan’s cross against the bar with her first touch before a defensive mix-up gifted Krezyman her second.

Although Hughes’ neat finish reduced the deficit a minute later, another defensive lapse allowed Tomasiak to steer home Poland’s fourth and Jedlinska struck the visitors’ fifth with fine solo effort in the 83rd minute.