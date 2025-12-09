Wales’ World Cup play-off ticket details released

The ticket sales process for Cymru’s 2026 FIFA World Cup play-off pathway has been confirmed by the Football Association of Wales.

To reach the FIFA World Cup, Cymru will play Bosnia & Herzegovina in the semi-final (Thursday 26 March) and will meet either Italy or Northern Ireland in a play-off final or an international challenge match (Tuesday 31 March). Both matches will take place at the Cardiff City Stadium with a 7:45pm kick off.

Seat renewals for campaign ticket holders will begin on Monday 19 January, and Red Wall members will be able to purchase tickets from Thursday 5 February.

Cymru’s previous play-off matches have sold out quickly and fans are encouraged to book their tickets as early as possible to avoid disappointment.

A new pricing structure has been implemented for the play-off pathway, with all profits from international matches being invested directly into improving the grassroots game across Wales.

The FAW say it always tries to keep ticket prices as affordable as possible for Cymru fans, evident by the first increase on the cheapest child tickets in more than 30 years. Inflation also means that other ticket prices for Cymru match days have had to be increased.

The full pricing information (per game) is available here.

The new pricing structure will also be used for the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaign as well as the UEFA EURO 2028 qualifying campaign (excluding friendly matches).

The ticket sales process for the play-off pathway is defined as follows.

Stage 1- 2024-25 Campaign Ticket Holders (Seat renewal only)

Opens 12pm Monday 19 January, closes 12pm Wednesday 4 February. 1 ticket per eligible member.

Seat renewal only. No other tickets will be on sale during this period.

Stage 2- 2024/26 Red Wall Adult/Junior Members

Opens 12pm Thursday 5 February, closes 11:30am Thursday 12 February. 2 tickets per member when stage opens (includes renewed seats).

Max tickets increases to 4 per member 12pm Friday 6 February (inclusive of any tickets renewed/purchased previously).

2024/26 Red Wall membership is available to purchase here.

Stage 3- Previous booking history

Opens 12pm Thursday 12 February. 4 tickets per eligible supporter (subject to change and availability).

Cymru supporters with booking history for any Cymru Men’s match in 2024 or 2025, or any Cymru Women’s home match in 2024 or 2025 (excluding WEURO 2025 finals).

The additional criteria is in place for stage 3 in an effort to prevent away supporters booking in home areas.

Club/School kickback scheme

Application forms for both matches will be sent to clubs and schools signed up to the FAW’s kickback scheme in the week ending 12th December.

To ensure clubs and schools who have supported Cymru throughout this qualification period are able to secure tickets, a loyalty scheme will be in place for these matches. Full details will be included when the application forms are sent.

The application deadline is 12th January 2026. Applications will not be accepted after this date.

Clubs and schools that apply through the kickback scheme benefit a percentage of the ticket costs returning to their organization (15% digital tickets, 10% paper tickets).

Further information

If Cymru beat Bosnia & Herzegovina, this will be a play-off final against the other semi-final winner. If Cymru lose to Bosnia & Herzegovina, this will be an international challenge match against the loser of the other semi-final.

By purchasing tickets for this match, supporters are committed to their tickets regardless of the opposition or the nature of the match. Ticket refunds will not be issued based on the result of Cymru v Bosnia & Herzegovina.

The full ticketing information for the play-off pathway is available here.