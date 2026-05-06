Wales’ ‘worst’ football team clinches promotion

Nation.Cymru staff

A grassroots football club once dubbed the “worst team in Britain” has completed a remarkable turnaround by winning promotion in the Swansea Senior League.

Cwm Albion secured a place in Division One after a 6-2 victory over African Community Centre on Saturday, sealing a remarkable transformation.

The achievement marks a significant moment for the 114-year-old club, which just three seasons ago endured one of the most difficult campaigns in its history.

During the 2022/23 season, the side lost every match and finished with a goal difference of -191 in Division Four.

Manager Dan Gill said the transformation had been difficult to comprehend.

“Three seasons ago we couldn’t buy a win and were conceding heavily every week,” he said.

“To go from that to now being promoted in the Swansea Senior League is unbelievable. It doesn’t even feel like the same club anymore.”

The club’s revival began during the 2023/24 season when it was selected for Specsavers’ “Best Worst Team” initiative, which aims to support struggling grassroots sides.

As part of the programme, the team received mentorship from former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp, alongside practical support designed to rebuild confidence and attract new players.

The initiative forms part of Specsavers’ wider grassroots campaign, working with teams across the UK that have endured difficult seasons by providing resources and expertise to help improve performance on and off the pitch.

Gill said the support had helped spark a turnaround in both results and morale.

“We were at our lowest point, but it gave us the push we needed,” he said.

“We’ve brought new players in, we’re winning more, scoring more and conceding less. I’m proud of everyone involved.”

He added that the club’s progress had not gone unnoticed.

“Other clubs have asked how we kept going when we were conceding ten goals a game. It shows how far we’ve come.”

The recent win sealed promotion and sparked celebrations among players and supporters, with the club now preparing for life in a higher division.

Underdog story

Kim Bull, brand communications lead at Specsavers, said the team’s journey reflected the aim of the initiative.

“Following Cwm Albion’s journey has been incredible,” she said.

“To see them go on to secure promotion is fantastic. It’s a real underdog story and shows what can be achieved with the right support.”