Wales would be a ‘massive asset’ to World Cup – Craig Bellamy

Craig Bellamy has said Wales would be a “massive asset” to the World Cup if they can come through their play-off campaign, as his side prepare for a decisive clash in Cardiff.

Wales are two wins away from qualifying for a second successive World Cup and host Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday in the semi-final.

Victory would set up a home final against either Italy or Northern Ireland, with a place at this summer’s expanded 48-team tournament at stake.

Bellamy struck a confident tone ahead of the game, insisting his side belong on the global stage.

“I honestly feel we should be at this tournament,” he said.

“We’re going to have to work hard to get there, but I believe we’d be a massive asset to the World Cup – our players, our fans and our coaching team. We’d add to it.”

The Wales manager pointed to the national side’s progress over the past decade, arguing they have established themselves as a serious football nation.

“We’re in the A Nations League and we’re consistently in play-offs. We’ve proved ourselves over the last 12 years,” he said.

Wales come into the match ranked 35th in the world, significantly higher than Bosnia, but have yet to beat their opponents in four previous meetings.

Bellamy’s side finished runners-up to Belgium in their qualifying group, with their only defeats in 14 competitive games under his management coming in high-scoring encounters against the Red Devils.

He suggested Wales will need to avoid a similar “chaotic” approach if they are to progress.

“We’re used to having the ball and with that comes experience and know-how,” he said.

“Sometimes you need patience, that extra pass to open things up. If it doesn’t come straight away, you can’t get dragged into chaos – that would suit them, not us.”

Row

The build-up to the game has also been overshadowed by a row involving Bosnia boss Sergej Barbarez, who suggested Brondby midfielder Benjamin Tahirovic had been dropped by his club to benefit Wales.

The claim was strongly rejected, with Tahirovic later apologising to his manager Steve Cooper, and Brondby confirming the decision was unrelated to international football.

Bellamy dismissed the suggestion with humour.

“I told him to rest all his players and not play anyone who’s coming here,” he joked.

He added that while Cooper, a fellow Welshman, would naturally want Wales to do well, his priority would always be his club.