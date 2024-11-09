Warren Gatland’s side in urgent need of win – Wales v Fiji talking points

Andrew Baldock

Wales open their Autumn Nations Series campaign when they tackle Fiji in Cardiff on Sunday.

Fiji have never beaten their hosts in the Welsh capital, but they will relish an opportunity to make history against opponents without a Test match victory for 13 months.

Winning is everything

It is stating the obvious, but Wales desperately need to halt a run of nine successive Test match defeats.

They have not won a Test since beating Georgia in Nantes during the 2023 World Cup pool stage, and one more reversal would see Wales equal their record low of 10 losses on the bounce set in 2002 and 2003 when Steve Hansen was head coach.

The current run began with a World Cup quarter-final exit against Argentina, and also included a Six Nations wooden spoon with five defeats from five starts. Wales are marginal favourites on Sunday, but no more than that.

Experience key for Wales

Retirements and injuries post-2023 World Cup were major factors behind new-look Wales squads that had an inexperienced feel to them.

Head coach Warren Gatland’s 35-strong autumn group contains 17 players with single-figure caps, but a number of key performers – players like Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams, Will Rowlands and Adam Beard – are back after missing the summer tour to Australia, and their collective contribution could prove significant in helping Wales find a way to get over the finishing line.

Gareth Anscombe deserves a break

Few players in world rugby during recent seasons have suffered more on the injury front than Wales fly-half Anscombe.

A major knee issue ended his 2019 World Cup hopes before the tournament started, and meant two years out of the game, then a groin problem suffered during the 2023 World Cup signalled another 13 months away from the international arena, which also resulted in Japanese club Suntory Sungoliath cancelling his registration with them.

Refreshed and revitalised by a move to Gallagher Premiership club Gloucester this season, the 33-year-old is ready to go again and Wales have welcomed him back with open arms.

Dewi Lake a natural leader

Ospreys hooker Lake is at the head of Wales’ new playing generation.

Co-captain with Jac Morgan at the last World Cup, he then excelled as skipper during a two-Test Australia tour in July, winning many admirers through his no-nonsense approach and an ability to lead through his actions.

A player whose performance level rarely dips, he has quickly become an integral part of Gatland’s squad machinery and he will play a vital role as Wales target overdue success during the autumn campaign.

Flamboyant Fiji always a threat

Memories are fresh of an epic 2023 World Cup encounter between Wales and Fiji in Bordeaux.

Wales won 32-26, but only after surviving a ferocious fightback that saw Fiji score two late tries before blowing a gilt-edged chance that would have left Gatland’s team down and out had they taken it.

A 57-17 defeat against Scotland last weekend is largely irrelevant, given that Fiji were without their Europe-based players because the game fell outside World Rugby’s autumn Test window.

The likes of Semi Radradra, Waisea Nayacalevu, Josua Tuisova and Jiuta Wainiqolo are now back with a potential to cause havoc, and Wales are on red alert.

