Warrern Gatland departs as Matt Sherratt announced as interim coach

Warren Gatland has left his role as Wales head coach by mutual agreement following a record run of 14 successive Test match defeats.

The Welsh Rugby Union confirmed Gatland’s departure on Tuesday, just 72 hours after Wales suffered a debilitating Six Nations loss to Italy in Rome.

Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt will take charge on for Wales’ remaining three Six Nations games against title favourites Ireland, Scotland and England, the WRU said.

Wooden spoon

Wales have not won a Test since beating Georgia during the 2023 World Cup, and are firmly on course for a second Six Nations wooden spoon on the bounce.

And against that back-drop, his exit has come as no surprise. He is the first Wales head coach to leave midway through a Six Nations campaign since Mike Ruddock resigned in 2006.

In a statement released by the WRU, Gatland said: “I would like to thank the WRU board for the faith shown in me after a tough campaign throughout 2024, and affording me the time and resource to try to turn things around for this 2025 tournament.

“We have worked hard, we have a talented young squad that is developing and have been desperate to turn potential into results, but now is the right time for a change.

“I have reached the end of this particular chapter, but I remain grateful to all those in Wales who have supported me, to all the players who have played for me and to all those around me, especially my management team, who have contributed to what we have achieved over the years.

“I wish whoever takes over all the best for the future. Finally, I want to say a big thank you to the Welsh fans.”

Gatland’s second reign in charge of Wales produced just six wins from 26 Tests. First time around between 2008 and 2019, he masterminded four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams, two World Cup semi-final appearances and a brief stint as world rugby’s number one-ranked nation.

Wales will host Ireland on February 22 with a world ranking of 12th, having dropped below Georgia.

Englishman Sherratt, meanwhile, takes temporary charge of a squad reeling from eight Six Nations defeats in a row, with Ireland’s Cardiff visit representing a Herculean task.

Change

WRU chief executive Abi Tierney added: “The WRU and Warren have agreed that making this change now is in the best interests of the Wales squad as it continues to compete in the 2025 Six Nations tournament.

“We are grateful to Warren for all he has done for the game in Wales. He remains our longest-serving and most decorated head coach in terms of the silverware he has won. Matt Sherratt takes over at a pivotal time.

“It is a credit to him that he has not hesitated to answer Wales’ call, and is also testament to the strong relationship that now exists throughout the Welsh professional game that Cardiff Rugby are fully supportive of the move.

“Matt will return to Cardiff Rugby after the Six Nations in order to concentrate his efforts on what is already a promising campaign for our capital club.

“Our intention is to have a permanent appointment in place before this summer’s two-Test tour to Japan, with all options open.”

Sherratt became Cardiff head coach in 2023, but had also been on the coaching staff at the Ospreys, Bristol and Worcester.

Cardiff confirmed Sherratt, who recently agreed a new long-term deal at the Arms Park, will be in charge for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship game against Connacht before joining up with the Wales squad on Monday.

Cardiff chair Alun Jones said: “First of all, we are really proud as a club that Matt is getting this recognition and opportunity. He is a fantastic person and coach, and he deserves this opportunity.

“He has a track record of developing talent, getting the best from young players and utilising a positive playing style. That is clear to see from the rebuilding job he has done at the club and continues to lead.

“This is obviously a time of need, and we are happy to support not only Matt’s continued development but the Welsh Rugby Union in the Six Nations.

“I am sure he will do a great job, and look forward to him returning following the championship’s conclusion.”

