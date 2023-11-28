Watch: 50 Cent makes stars of Welsh girls’ football team

When we broke the story of US rap star and multimillionaire businessman 50 Cent sponsoring a Welsh girls’ football team the news went global.

However, this benevolent tale doesn’t end there.

When the rap superstar came to the UK for a series of concerts earlier this month, he gave the Rumney Under-14s girls’ football team tickets for his concert at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham.

It’s fair to say the playing squad and their manager Richie Brown had the best night.

Adorned in their 50 Cent sponsored yellow away shirts the team from Cardiff were filmed by the rapper’s social media crew. The footage appeared as part of film which appeared on the big screens at the arena and was also posted on the star’s 30 million followers on Instagram.

“We were given the tickets as a gift for the whole team to attend 50 Cent concert,” said Rumney team boss Richie.

“We had the best time possible and enjoyed the whole day. Unfortunately we didn’t meet the main man but still hopeful we will in the future.

“We met his social media team who recorded a personal message from us to give to 50, we also recorded a part for his social media post which was posted on his social media the following morning.”

If you are a player for the Rumney U14s team you must be pinching yourself right now – especially when you learn the youngsters look set to be the stars of their own documentary.

“We have been speaking to TV production companies who travelled from London to meet us all and they have said they would love to make a documentary series for BBC, Channel 4 or Netflix, which would be superb for us all. We’ll know more in the New Year.”

The benevolent star donated funds to sponsor AFC Rumney Girls’ U14 team’s away shirts and also their tracksuits back in October.

The story of a global superstar paying for the kits and tracksuits of a Welsh girls’ team, sounds improbable, but the sponsorship came about through a parent of one of the players who works in the music industry, who asked the rapper if he would sponsor the team, and the star was as good as his word.

Understandably, the team were thrilled when they heard the news and team boss Richie admitted he couldn’t quite believe it.

“It is amazing and I know most people will find this unbelievable as did I at first but thankfully it is true,” he said at the time the news was revealed.

“We’re very lucky and grateful to have a parent of one of our u14s girls working with 50 Cent whilst he was on tour in America and Canada,” added Richie.

“We asked the question for a possible kit sponsorship and he agreed to sponsor a kit and tracksuits.”

The team manager said he wasn’t sure it would happen, but the rapper was as good as his word.

“I was very sceptical at first thinking it’s too good to be true but the money was transferred almost instantly and the order was placed,” added Richie.

“It’s incredible to think a world known superstar would support a small Cardiff based girls team. I’ve promoted girls football for almost 10 years and with people like 50 cent supporting too the profile of the girls game can be raised to the next level.

“We’re eternally grateful for his support.”

It’s not the first time a rock band or musician has sponsored a football team…

Musicians sponsoring football teams

Skindred – (2023/24) – Newport Corinthians

Newport County / Caerleon AFC – (2023/24) – Tinty & the Bucket Hats

Ipswich Town (2023) – Ed Sheeran

Bohemians (2021) – Fontaines D.C

St Albans City (2020-21) – Enter Shikari

Margate (2018-present) – The Libertines

St Roch’s Primary School (2018) – Mogwai

Notts County FC (2017-present) – Jake Bugg

The Seven Sisters Under-9s (2017) – Sleaford Mods

Eastleigh Reds Under-13s (2012) – The Prodigy

Bonnyton Thistle Under-9s (2009) – Biffy Clyro

Greenbank FC Under-10s (2006) – Motorhead

Newport County (2004-05) – Goldie Lookin’ Chain

Brighton and Hove Albion (1999) – Fatboy Slim’s record label Skint

Cardiff City (1999) – Super Furry Animals

Clydebank (1993) – Wet Wet Wet

