Watch: All 41 goals Gareth Bale scored for Wales

16 Jul 2025 2 minute read
Gareth Bale scoring on his debut for Wales against Slovakia at the Millennium Stadium in 2006. 10 years later repeating the trick against the same team at Euro 2016.

Today Welsh footballing legend Gareth Bale celebrates his 36th birthday.

To mark the occasion these are all the goals he netted for Wales on the way to helping his country qualify for two European Championships and a World Cup

National treasure, creator of footballing folklore, soccer superhero, greatest of all time – call him what you will but let us give thanks for Gareth Frank Bale.

When the man who should have been awarded his own Marvel franchise walked out on the pitch to play for his country history will reflect on a player who transported Wales to hitherto unattainable heights.

In doing so he awakened and galvanised a nation, instilling pride and belief in Welsh identity. He also scored a record-breaking 41 goals for his country. The highest scorer in history for the men’s team.

So let’s look back on those years and realise how lucky we were to live in the age of Bale, by revisiting all of the maestro’s 41 goals for Wales.

Feast your eyes on the stunning free-kicks, outrageous shots, incredible volleys – and remember don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.

Enjoy!

It’s actually 41 goals. Bale was awarded the winning goal against Ukraine that sent us to the World Cup in Qatar…

FAW tribute to Gareth Bale

