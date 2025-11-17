Watch: Claudia Winkleman stars in ‘life-changing’ film with Welsh sports club

Traitors and Strictly star Claudia Winkleman visited Wales to discover how sport can transform lives and bring communities together.

The North Wales Crusaders Wheelchair Rugby League and Disability Sports Club based in Wrexham, has become the latest Good Cause to feature in the ‘Because of You’ series from the National Lottery. The films from The National Lottery see Claudia, The National Lottery’s Ambassador-in-Chief, visiting Good Causes to celebrate the life-changing impact of National Lottery funding.

The North Wales Crusaders use Wheelchair Rugby League to provide relief and improve conditions for people living with a mental or physical disability. Claudia spent time with the players and coaches, learning how the club is transforming lives through inclusive sport. The series of films bring to life the difference that is made to people’s lives each time someone buys a National Lottery ticket or Scratchcard.

Stephen Jones, Head Coach and Chairman of the club, said: “Claudia spoke to everyone and was keen to get their stories. She was fascinated by what we do, but more importantly why we do it, and why National Lottery funding is so important to us.”

Thanks to National Lottery funding, the club has been able to purchase match-ready wheelchairs and build a purpose-designed storage area for equipment. Stephen said, “Without it, we’d probably only have one or two wheelchairs ready for match day. Funding makes all the difference.”

Wheelchair Rugby League, introduced to the UK in 2005, is a fast-paced, five-a-side sport played in lightweight wheelchairs. It’s highly inclusive, welcoming disabled and non-disabled players alike.

Stephen, 59, has Genetic Muscular Degenerative disease and has also been diagnosed with MERRF syndrome which affects the muscles and nervous system, but he does not use a wheelchair in daily life. He said, “The misconception is that all wheelchair rugby players use a ‘chair’ day to day, but we have disabled people, non-disabled people, people with limited movement, people with learning disabilities and people with invisible disabilities like me.”

Stephen added, “We have 31 registered players. Some just come for fitness or fun while others want to play competitively. That’s the great thing about the club; you can come along to compete or just for a bit of ‘me time’ with people who won’t treat you differently. We don’t see the wheels, we don’t see the crutches, we see the person.”

Claudia was accompanied by Huw, a National Lottery player and keen rugby player who was raised in South Wales. The former soldier couldn’t wait to get a taste of wheelchair rugby. Stephen said, “Huw really took to it – you could tell he was a rugby player. We’ve given him an open invitation to come back anytime he wants.”

Every time someone plays The National Lottery, projects like the North Wales Crusaders Rugby League and Disability Sports Club can thrive, bringing communities together and making sport accessible for all.

Inspired by her visit, Claudia said, “Visiting the North Wales Crusaders was truly brilliant and we’re so lucky they let us spend the day with them. The passion and determination of everyone involved shows how sport can transform lives and bring communities together. Thanks to National Lottery funding, this incredible club has the resources to make wheelchair rugby accessible to all. I’m proud to be part of this and shine a light on the difference players make every time they buy a ticket.”

In her role as Ambassador-in-Chief, Claudia will continue to champion the inspiring stories and incredible people across the country whose lives have been transformed by National Lottery funding. Claudia will be working with The National Lottery to tell these stories as part of a long-term partnership.

The unique films cover the difference The National Lottery funding is making to grassroots projects supporting the arts, communities, heritage and sport. Claudia will be accompanying a local National Lottery player to reveal the life-changing impact made possible every time they play.

Since National Lottery funding began in 1994 more than 650,000 projects have been funded with the astonishing £50BN raised by players with a little pink ticket or Scratchcard. Every week, on average, National Lottery players raise more than £30M which enables hundreds of projects to have received funding in every postcode area across the country.