Watch: Craig Bellamy puts Sky Sports presenter in his place over ‘small Wales jibe’

If there is one thing you can’t say of Craig Bellamy is that he isn’t fiercely proud of being Welsh.

This he ably proved when appearing on Sky Sports Monday Night football coverage of Leicester v Newcastle.

Sky Sports presenter Dave Jones won’t forget the chastening exchange (for him at least) for a while, when he dared to suggest that on taking the Wales job Craig Bellamy had ‘gone into a small footballing nation’.

Bellamy, who could turn any journalist to stone with just a stare, glowers at the interviewer who seems singularly lacking in knowledge about the giant strides in Welsh football at international level, before replying firmly: ‘No, I disagree’.

In the background Sky summariser Jamie Carragher chips in laughing with ‘Start that again Dave’.

The Wales boss then stands his ground brilliantly stating how his country are not second best or seen as underdogs to anybody and how Welsh football culture is embedded into the psyche of the nation.

It’s a brilliant bit of television that will endear everyone Welsh or otherwise to Bellamy’s cause.

We cannot confirm, but we reckon host Dave Jones may have needed treatment for burns after the interview.

However, we can say with total certainty Welsh fans loved it.

Here are some of the comments…

When he wasn’t tearing the presenter a new one he was also showing off his keen tactical brain to all and sundry much to the impressed masses on social media, who were hugely complimentary about his tactical nous.

Long may you keep on, keeping on Craig!

