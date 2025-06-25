Watch: Cymru’s ‘inspiring’ official anthem for UEFA Women’s EURO 2025

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) have revealed the video for Cymru’s official anthem for UEFA Women’s EURO 2025.

Released today, ‘Never Gonna Break Her’ is written by the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Amy Wadge and performed by Welsh singer Liss Jones.

‘Never Gonna Break Her’ is a song that takes inspiration from the Women’s National Team’s higher purpose: To play for change. To play to inspire. For Us. For Them. For Her.

The ‘For Us. For Them. For Her’ tagline acknowledges the past, showcases the present and inspires the future. The lyrics written by Amy Wadge encapsulates this into an anthemic pop song that is powerfully delivered by Liss Jones and will be available across all major streaming platforms from today.

Cymru have qualified for their first ever major tournament and ‘Never Gonna Break Her’ provides the soundtrack to this momentous achievement, it’s a rallying cry for a nation united behind a team that has made history.

Jones, the Merthyr Tydfil-born singer and former The Voice UK contestant, brings her signature vocal power and emotional depth to the track. With a career that began at age two and a CV that includes performances at the London Palladium and on national television, Jones represents the passion and pride of modern Welsh music.

“Being chosen to sing Never Gonna Break Her, the official anthem for the Cymru National Team, is the honour of a lifetime,” said Jones. “As a young girl growing up in Wales, I was always chasing my dreams, just like these incredible players. This song is for them, but it’s also for every woman who’s ever been told she can’t.”

“I always love when I get the opportunity to work with artists from Wales because we have so many talented people here,” said songwriter Wadge. “Liss Jones has got an iconic voice, and people will know her from The Voice, but I’ve been aware of her for years. I think she is one of the best singers we have in Wales vocally and she’s also a brilliant person, so it’s been wonderful.”

Wadge is one of the UK’s most successful and respected songwriters and is known for her emotionally resonant lyrics and strong Welsh roots.

“For a tournament that represents a generational milestone in Welsh football, it felt only right to collaborate with a songwriter as celebrated and respected as Amy Wadge,” said Melissa Palmer, Senior Public Relations & Campaigns Manager at the FAW.

“We wanted an anthem that felt powerful, proud, and deeply meaningful, and both Amy and Liss Jones have brought that to life in an unforgettable way.

“Amy’s evocative lyrics and Liss’ incredible vocals, combined with their emotional connection to the project, capture the spirit of this moment in our nation’s history. ‘Never Gonna Break Her’ is a true tribute to the team’s journey and to every woman who’s ever had to fight to be seen, heard, or valued.”

Wadge is a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter renowned for her deep ties to Wales and her influential role in contemporary music. Born in Bristol, she moved to Wales to study at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama. This immersed her in the vibrant Welsh music scene, where she quickly gained recognition, winning Best Female Solo Artist at the Welsh Music Awards in both 2002 and 2003.

Wadge’s songwriting prowess is exemplified by her collaboration with Ed Sheeran on the global hit ‘Thinking Out Loud’, which earned them the 2016 Grammy Award for Song of the Year. She has also written for artists such as Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello, Kylie Minogue, Pink, John Legend, James, Blunt, Kacey Musgraves, Sam Ryder and Tom Grennan. Wadge also co-wrote the critically acclaimed score to the BBC One and S4C drama ‘Keeping Faith’, which was awarded a BAFTA Cymru.

On Cymru’s official song for EURO 2025, Wadge said: “Never Gonna Break Her was written from the heart. It’s about the unbreakable spirit of our players, but it’s also about every woman who’s ever had to fight to be seen, heard, or respected. The fact that it’s the soundtrack to Cymru’s first appearance at a major international tournament is deeply meaningful to me.”

‘Never Gonna Break Her’ has been funded by the Welsh Government’s EURO 2025 Partner Support Fund.

Cymru begin their UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 campaign against the Netherlands in Lucerne on Saturday, 5 July, before meeting France in St Gallen on Wednesday, 9 July. Rhian Wilkinson’s team will return to St Gallen to complete their group stage fixtures against England on Sunday, 13 July.

Never Gonna Break Her – Lyrics

She was born in the fire

Found her way through the flames

And the burning inside her lights the way

She was built by the people

From the steel and the waves

And the land that she dreams from

Calls her name

Mae’n byw yn dy galon – (Translation: It lives in your heart)

Mae’n byw yn dy galon – (Translation: It lives in your heart)

Mae’n byw yn dy galon di – (Translation: It lives in your heart)

No you’re never gonna break her

No you’re never gonna make her

Lose sight of what she fights for

It’s what she stays alive for

No she’s never gonna let it go

Forever won’t forget it

She’s rising up from under

Stronger.

She’s the sound of the siren

With the world at her feet

You can hear in the quiet, the riot

The cry of a legacy

Mae’n byw yn dy galon

Mae’n byw yn dy galon

Mae’n byw yn dy galon di

No you’re never gonna break her

No you’re never gonna make her

Lose sight of what she fights for

It’s what she stays alive for

No she’s never gonna let it go

Forever won’t forget it

She’s rising up from under

Stronger.

