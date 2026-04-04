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Watch: Dafydd Iwan performs stirring Yma O Hyd at Lauren Price fight

04 Apr 2026 2 minute read
Dafydd Iwan performing Yma O Hyd in the ring at the Utilita Arena (Credit: Boxxer)

This was the moment Dafydd Iwan accompanied by thousands of Welsh fight fans delivered a rousing version of Yma O Hyd to welcome Lauren Price to the ring at the Cardiff Utilita Arena on Saturday evening.

And it appeared the veteran performer couldn’t wait to get into the ring and perform for Lauren and the Welsh public.

“Lauren has asked me to sing, and I will sing in the square itself, with the two who will be boxing,” the Welsh folk hero said ahead of the fight.

“I’ll be singing with the recording as usual, but with a live mic.

“It is extremely important that the Welsh language is part of something like this, and it is proof of how society as a whole now accepts the language as part of their experience.

“I’m really looking forward to it.”

It certainly did the trick with Price defending her WBA, WBC and IBC welterweight titles with an unanimous points decision after a bloody and brutal battle against the previously unbeaten Puerto Rican Stephanie Pineiro in front of a home Welsh crowd.

The prize now for Price is a potentially lucrative showdown with American Claressa Shields who was ringside in the Welsh capital, the undisputed world heavyweight champion who would drop down in weight to fight the 2020 Olympic gold medallist.


CREDIT: BOXXER

Lauren Price makes her way to the ring at the Utilita Arena (Credit: Boxxer)

MORE:

Lauren Price comes through toughest battle yet to retain world titles in Cardiff

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