Watch: Formula One’s Lando Norris makes pit stop at Welsh university ahead of season opener

F1 championship contender Lando Norris, who survived a rain shower and late charge from Max Verstappen to open his season in style by winning the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, paid a visit to a Welsh university to undergo a series of rigorous tests ahead of the season opener. The McLaren racing driver chose to visit Swansea University’s Applied Sports, Technology, Exercise & Medicine (A-STEM) research centre to undergo a gruelling 12-hour day of assessments as part of an upcoming Netflix production. He was pushed to the limits of his physical and mental capacities under the watchful eye of a Netflix film crew, who were filming the latest series of Drive to Survive, which has previously attracted a global audience of around 7 million.

This was led by Swansea University’s PACE-MAP research team in direct partnership with Pioneered Athlete Performance (PAP), who are working in unison to drive standards of best practice in motorsport human performance science.

Elite athleticism

With 24 races across 21 countries in 5 different continents, Formula 1 is a multi-billion pound sport attracting a global fanbase of around 750 million. This makes it the most popular annual sporting series in the world.

Fine margins separate first and second place, as was evident throughout the fierce championship battles between Ferrari and McLaren during the 2024 season. These fine margins are often defined by split seconds. As the official scientific partner of PAP, Swansea University is one of the first institutions globally to systematically conduct human research across the upper echelons of elite Formula motorsport and to have a full-time research associate dedicated to this. Specifically, this industry-funded partnership is investigating physiological, athletic and cognitive enhancement for motorsport athlete performance (PACE-MAP). The PACE-MAP research team consists of a multidisciplinary group of industry-leading researchers and motorsport practitioners specialising in applied disciplines of physiology, biomechanics, nutrition and thermoregulation (heat stress). In conjunction with PAP, who specialise in the preparation of motorsport athletes from junior karting to Formula 1, this unique collaboration is seeking to pioneer driver-athlete performance preparation via longitudinal investigation of performance-impacting motorsport research. These assessments provided a ‘360 degree’ insight into Lando’s physical performance capabilities with clear objectives: i) Determine Lando’s preparedness to tolerate racing demands ahead of the 2025 season and ii) objectively inform his training and preparation, using test protocols informed by robust scientific evidence. Drawing upon a repertoire of gold-standard equipment, assessments were conducted across the A-STEM physiology and biomechanics labs, such as: a dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scan;

breath-by-breath cardiopulmonary analysis;

a purpose-built environmental heat chamber;

implementation of a neck strength and fatigue profile which provided insights into Lando’s capacity to tolerate G-forces experienced during braking and cornering at speeds exceeding 200 mph.

“World class”

Jon Malvern, Founder and director of Pioneered Athlete Performance (PAP), who has been providing performance support to Lando from the age of 13, said: “What draws me to invest in Swansea University and PACE-MAP, is the unique combination of world-class researchers and practitioners who offer unparalleled value and insight.” Malvern continued: “Already, we have improved our understanding of elite driver physiology, explored methods of how to optimally prepare for race demands and acquired knowledge on the implementation of race day management strategies, such as hydration and heat stress. “Having a deep-thinking multidisciplinary research team away from the racetrack allows me and all PAP practitioners to make better informed decisions on driver performance preparation in the field. This in turn allows our drivers to better withstand the hostile race environment and ensure it does not limit them from fully applying their driving abilities.” Christian Vassallo, lecturer in sport and exercise sciences at Swansea University, who also leads the PACE-MAP research project, said: “It was a privilege for the PACE-MAP research team to welcome Lando Norris and Jon Malvern to Swansea University and our A-STEM laboratories. “This milestone visit reflects our ambition to pioneer standards of driver-athlete preparation within motorsport. Our research collaboration with PAP is an evolving, reciprocal partnership underpinned by our shared ethos and commitment towards the long-term developmental needs of drivers. “Spanning a 12-hour day, Lando underwent a rigorous battery of tests, methodically selected by the PACE-MAP research team. Lando demonstrated the ability to tolerate extreme discomfort with outstanding physical and mental fortitude, commensurate with a ‘champion mentality’. He left us in awe of his efforts. “Our flourishing partnership with PAP has already resulted in the employment of two Swansea University postgraduates, in addition to work placement opportunities to current MSc students. We are now eager to capitalise on this momentum, which we hope will lead to many future milestones between PAP and our PACE-MAP group.” With state-of-the-art laboratories and equipment, Swansea University Sport and Exercise Sciences department is located on Swansea’s beach-fronted Bay Campus. Their undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes aim to equip students with the underpinning theoretical and practical skills required to successfully and effectively work in high performance sport.

