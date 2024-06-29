Watch: Gareth Bale reveals free kick secrets – and offers to analyse yours

If it wasn’t for Gareth Bale’s free-kicks there would have been no World Cup qualification for Wales.

The sadly now retired Welsh superstar fired Cymru to Qatar in 2022 thanks to bewitching free kicks in the World Cup playoff semi-final against Austria and the playoff final against Ukraine.

They were special moments from a special player who called time on his career in January 2023, aged 33.

Now the former Tottenham and Real Madrid ace is offering to help you perfect your own free kicks thanks to the AirWayz website.

The site allows fans to connect to star names to discovers the secrets and tricks that propelled them to the top of their game.

Here the Welsh wizard, the master of the free kick, reveals his techniques for striking the perfect set-piece.

In a clip that is being widely shared on social media, the Wales goal ace demonstrates he’s very much still got it by delivering a beautiful knuckleball free kick after which he jokes he should come out of retirement.

So, imagine having your own free kick analysed by the master himself. That’s what is on offer through the AirWayz website.

The star is offering to cast his keen eye over your free kicks and help you achieve Bale-like levels of free kick genius. Or something close to it!

Watch Gareth Bale’s analysis below…

