Watch: Gareth Bale’s moment of sublime skill on his LAFC debut

Using the maxim – you don’t get a second chance to make a first impression, Gareth Bale took just a couple of minutes into his debut to wow the LAFC fans and give a brief glimpse into what MLS can expect from the Welsh wonder.

Taking to the pitch as a second half substitute in the 72nd minute, he impressed with his first touch pulling off a stunning backheel pass in the 2-1 victory away at Nashville Soccer Club.

Tweeting out the video much to the delight of the LAFC fanbase, Bale looked in great shape and excited at the prospect of making his mark in a new league.

Bale was unveiled by Los Angeles FC earlier in the month, having agreed to a one-year deal which will help his preparations for Wales’ World Cup finals appearance in Qatar.

Top of the Western Conference, LAFC look the team to beat and it’s undeniable they play with confidence and a camaraderie that is evident on and off the pitch.

The picture of the team celebrating together which LAFC posted on their Twitter account certainly underlines that view.

Their new Welsh superstar looks at home in his surroundings, which can only be good news for Wales ahead of their first appearance at a World Cup for 64 years.

Bale, who turned 33 a few days ago when he was the subject to a hilarious birthday tunnel ritual with his teammates, earlier revealed he has longer-term ambitions with LA and sees no reason why he will not remain Stateside well beyond the terms of his current deal.

Bale said: “I haven’t come here just to be here for six or 12 months, I’ve come here to try to be here as long as possible.

“I want to try to leave my mark on this team, and being here gives me the best possible chance to make it to the Euros and maybe one more. I feel like I’m here to play a big part.”

