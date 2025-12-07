Watch: Harry Wilson’s ‘out of this world’ goal for Fulham

Harry Wilson is on fire for club and country.

The Fulham talisman proved once again today what a special player he is with an absolutely world class finish in the Cottagers game against Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage.

With his hairband and white shirt, the King of Corwen wouldn’t look out of place playing for Real Madrid given some of the incredible goals he has scored.

Fresh from a hat-trick in Wales’ 7-1 demolition of North Macedonia, Wilson has transferred his form to his club side.

Currently top scorer at Fulham, he added to his tally with a goal this afternoon that was nothing short of pure poetry.

Playing a gorgeous one-two, he received the ball back and curled the ball off the outside of his magical left boot and curled it past the despairing dive of the Crystal Palace keeper.

It sent the Sky Sports commentary team into raptures.

They purred: “Goodness gracious me that is nothing short of sensational. It really doesn’t get much better than that. Intricate build up and then off the outside of the boot Harry Wilson has curled in a beauty.

“That finish is absolutely out of the world – as good a goal as you will see this season…. He’s Fulham’s top scorer and he has scored some special goals and this is absolutely right up there with the best.”

Enjoy!

Harry Wilson only scores bangers! The Welshman strikes for Fulham, who go into the half-time break level 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zVCUOJcgsm — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 7, 2025