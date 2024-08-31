Watch: Jack Marriott and Max Cleworth earn victory for Wrexham

Wrexham made it three wins out of four in League One after recording a 2-0 win at Peterborough.

Goals from Jack Marriott and Max Cleworth proved to be the difference in the tie at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Malik Mothersille should have opened the scoring when he poked a low cross from Abraham Odoh wide after 18 minutes.

Wrexham punished them after 27 minutes when a Marriott shot deflected off Oscar Wallin, past Jed Steer and into the net against his former club.

The visitors appeared to go up a gear after their opener, and Cleworth headed home a Thomas O’Connor corner five minutes before the interval to double their advantage.

Elliott Lee almost made it three when his free-kick hit the bar, as Wrexham pressed home their dominance.

Peterborough looked to get back into the game and Chris Conn-Clarke curled an effort just past the post after 63 minutes.

Paul Mullin should have made it safe for Wrexham when he latched onto a 70th-minute Ryan Barnett cross, but put his effort wide.

