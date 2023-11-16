Watch: Joe Low gives Wales Under-21s victory to go top of group

Wales overcame a red card for striker Josh Thomas to close out a 1-0 win against Iceland in Newport and continue an unbeaten start to their European Under-21 Championship qualifying campaign, moving top of Group I.

Iceland – who had recorded back-to-back wins over the Czech Republic and Lithuania – started brightly as Kristall Ingason fired wide from close range.

Wales, playing a first home game at Rodney Parade after three away, went in front in the 27th minute through a towering header from Wycombe defender Joe Low at the back post after a cross by Tom Davis, who was making his debut.

Iceland thought they had equalised in the 36th minute when Ingason bundled the ball over the line from Hilmir Mikaelsson’s cutback – but the goal was ruled out for handball by the striker, who was shown a yellow card.

Wales were reduced to 10 men in the 63rd minute when Port Vale forward Thomas – who had just seen a goal chalked off for a foul – was shown a straight red card after sliding in and catching Iceland goalkeeper Adam Benediktsson in the face with his knee. Following treatment, Benediktsson was unable to continue and was replaced by Olafur Helgason.

Iceland captain Andri Fannar Baldursson weaved into the Wales penalty area, but curled his shot just wide as Matty Jones’ side held out through seven minutes of stoppage time for a hard-earned win.

