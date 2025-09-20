Watch: Josh Windass bags brace to help Wrexham triumph at Norwich

Wrexham announced themselves on the Championship stage with an impressive 3-2 win at Norwich.

The Dragons were one down at the break courtesy of a controversial goal from Jack Stacey but hit back in spectacular fashion by scoring three times.

Skipper Josh Windass netted twice, with a goal from Ryan Longman sandwiched in between, as Phil Parkinson’s side showed exactly what they are capable of at a higher level.

Substitute Jovon Makama pulled one back for Norwich in stoppage time but it was little consolation from Liam Manning’s side, who have now lost all four of their home games this season, three in the league.

The first meeting between these two sides for nearly 44 years got off to a lively start, with the visitors twice going close in the opening quarter.

Goalkeeper Vladan Kovacevic made a superb one-handed save to keep out a Lewis O’Brien free-kick that was heading into the top corner and then Windass was denied by the woodwork after trying his luck when a short corner caught Norwich out.

But it was far from one-way traffic with the Canaries having plenty of the ball and Matej Jurasek drawing a good save out of Arthur Okonkwo after bursting clear down the right.

Kieffer Moore should have done better in a similar situation at the other end but waited too long to get his shot away and Wrexham were made to pay for their wastefulness when the hosts took the lead on 39 minutes.

The assistant referee’s flag stayed down as Jurasek played in Stacey in acres of space and the wing-back showed commendable composure to slot the ball past the advancing Okonkwo.

Wrexham were back on level terms just 62 seconds into the second half following a sweeping move that started with Ben Sheaf finding Issa Kabore with an inch-perfect cross-field ball.

The on-loan Manchester City winger then played in low cross for Windass to sweep home as the Norwich defence backtracked furiously.

Kovacevic made another good stop to thwart the lively O’Brien and it was no surprise when the Welsh side made it 2-1 on 54 minutes.

Kabore, enjoying an impressive debut, was again the provider, this time picking up O’Brien’s pass and crossing from the right for Longman to guide home.

Kovacevic again denied O’Brien with his fingertips and from the resulting corner the visitors remarkably made it 3-1 as Windass picked up a loose ball on the edge of the box and curled in a brilliant right-foot shot into the top corner.

Wrexham had scored three goals in 12 minutes to turn the game on its head and Norwich struggled for a response.

Makama pulled one back two minutes into added time when he slotted home after Okonkwo could only parry a fierce drive from fellow substitute Liam Gibbs.

