Watch: Kieffer Moore stars as Wrexham smash five past Sheffield United

Kieffer Moore struck twice against his old club as Wrexham recovered from 3-1 down to beat Sheffield United 5-3 in a Boxing Day thriller at Stok Cae Ras.

Patrick Bamford had looked like stealing the headlines with a well-taken early double for the Blades but the hosts powered back to claim their first win in six Sky Bet Championship outings.

With his short-term contract due to expire on New Year’s Day, Bamford put himself firmly in the shop window as he scored either side of a Tyler Bindon own goal.

Callum O’Hare added a third for Chris Wilder’s side but Wrexham responded through Moore and levelled through Ryan Longman.

Moore put them ahead for the first time and a Josh Windass penalty completed the fightback.

The tone for an eventful encounter was set early on as O’Hare headed narrowly wide from a Sam McCallum cross.

Bamford struck with a deft touch after just seven minutes. Femi Seriki whipped in a cross from the right and the former Leeds striker stuck out a leg to guide a looping volley over the head of Arthur Okonkwo and in off the far post.

Wrexham replied immediately as they burst upfield and George Thomason sent a dangerous low ball into the area. Windass pulled back from the far post and the ball deflected in off Bindon.

The visitors regained the lead after 15 minutes as Seriki curled in another awkward cross. This time Bamford sneaked ahead of two defenders to tap in.

Callum Doyle went close to another Wrexham equaliser as he forced Oliver Arblaster to head off the line but the Blades soon made it 3-1 from a long throw-in. Moore inadvertently flicked the ball across his own goal and O’Hare powered forward to head in.

Moore made amends with a thumping header at the other end, rising to meet a Thomason corner and cut the deficit to 3-2 with just 28 minutes gone.

There could have been more goals before the break but Okonkwo saved from Bamford and Tahith Chong.

Wrexham also had two penalty appeals turned down. On the first occasion the ball brushed Arblaster’s hand as he raised his arm to appeal for offside, and fortunately for him the flag did also go up. On the second occasion the ball was ruled to have struck his chest.

The hosts pulled level seven minutes into the second half as Longman headed home from a pinpoint Thomason cross.

Okonkwo saved a fierce Gustavo Hamer free-kick at the other end but Wrexham began to take control as Windass tested Michael Cooper and Arblaster cleared off the line in a packed area.

Pressure paid off as Moore struck again 14 minutes from time, racing onto a Nathan Broadhead ball and firing past Cooper.

Victory was secured five minutes later as Windass converted from the spot after Thomason was ruled to have been brought down by Harrison Burrows.

United almost claimed a late consolation when Tyrese Campbell hit the bar.

