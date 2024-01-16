Watch: Louis Rees-Zammit’s first interview since shock announcement

Louis Rees-Zammit’s shock announcement that he’s quitting rugby to attempt to forge a career in the NFL took everyone by surprise – not least Wales coach Warren Gatland.

However, in his first interview since the bombshell news broke, with the Gloucester Rugby website, the Welsh superstar detailed his reasons for wanting to pursue his ‘dream’ and the very personal family reason behind it.

Gloucester Rugby: How do you reflect on your journey?

LRZ: It’s been unbelievable. I mean, I didn’t think any of this would come so soon, you know from my professional contract at 18 with Gloucester and you know, all the special memories I’ve had. And I appreciate all the fans the support I’ve had. It’s been unbelievable and I can’t put into words how much it means to me.

GR: You’ve decided to go to America to challenge yourself and try and get into the NFL. Why now, why have you made that decision?

LRZ: I think it’s just the nature of the time, The international pathway is in January and it just so happens obviously the Six Nations is in February and I think now’s a perfect time with my age and having to pick up a new sport. It’s nothing about rugby, but it’s about my ambition to make my dream come true and play in the National Football League.

GR: Talk to us a little bit about your ambition to play in the NFL. Where did that come from?

LRZ: Yeah, so as a little boy, my dad always brought me up to be a big NFL fan and growing up he used to play American football. I want to continue his legacy and hopefully go beyond and make him proud as that was the sport he grew up loving. I want to do that and make him as proud as I can.

GR: Can you imagine what you’ve achieved so far has come so quickly?

LRZ: I mean, yeah, I’m only 22 now and I’ve done quite a bit in rugby and I mean I wouldn’t be able to do any of this without Gloucester rugby. I went through Hartpury College had a great time. I had a great two years and ultimately that’s how I got selected by Gloucester and went through the ranks and you know, I’ve loved every single minute of it and I want to give a massive shout out to the fans because they’ve been unbelievable to me. You know, from day one, they’ve welcomed me with open arms. So I just want to thank them and thank my teammates. Thank the coaches for giving me the opportunity to play week in week out and I’m very proud to have been a rugby player for Gloucester. I came to Hartpury without being in an academy at home. And, you know, they as I said, they welcomed me with open arms. And since that day I haven’t looked back and they’ve been unbelievable to me. They’ve supported me massively. And then as soon as I started to get into the first team, the fans have been unbelievable. My teammates have been so helpful and the coaches as well. So as I said, I’m just extremely proud to have played for Gloucester

GR: So what do the next few weeks look like for Louis Rees-Zammit?

LRZ: So I fly to Florida on Friday, the end of this week, and then it’s a 10 week intensive camp. And at the end of the 10 weeks then basically I find out if I’m good enough, if a team wants me and if so, then the season starts in August. So you know, I’m looking forward to the next 10 weeks and I’m working really hard to try and make my dreams come reality.

