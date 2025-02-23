Watch: Max Cleworth strike gives Wrexham victory at Mansfield

Max Cleworth’s second-half strike stretched Mansfield’s winless run to 10 games as promotion-chasing Wrexham triumphed 2-1 at a windswept One Call Stadium.

An exciting first half saw Calum Macdonald gift Wrexham a second-minute lead when he turned a low Ollie Rathbone cross into his net from close range.

Mansfield then had a couple of let-offs as a Rathbone shot hit the post after nine minutes and Stephen McLaughlin denied Jay Rodriguez with a clearance on the line after Sam Smith had won the ball off keeper Scott Flinders.

Instead Macdonald atoned for his error after 16 minutes as he popped up at the far post to apply a finish to a low Keanu Baccus cross.

There were 10 added minutes due to a nasty injury that saw Wrexham’s Andy Cannon stretchered off and in the seventh of those Macdonald forced Arthur Okonkwo into a save after racing on to a Flinders clearance.

Cleworth rattled the home crossbar seven minutes into the second half from George Dobson’s pass.

After 58 minutes Cleworth did restore Wrexham’s lead with a thunderous low 18-yard finish after Stags had half-cleared a Sebastian Revan cross from the left, and the classy Welsh side then comfortably saw out the game.

Nightmare start for Mansfield! 🫣 Calum MacDonald turns the ball into his own net! 😳 pic.twitter.com/kQot1TOwNY — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 23, 2025

Calum MacDonald atones for his error! After putting the ball into his own net the Mansfield man scores at the right end! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/8BTGl6i55F — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 23, 2025

Max Cleworth drills the ball into the bottom corner! 💥 The centre-back scores his EIGHTH of the season! 👏 pic.twitter.com/YxuVPzJtrw — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 23, 2025

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

