Watch: Minions sing Yma o Hyd in brilliant festive football video

Everybody’s favourite little yellow henchmen the Minions have thrown their colourful weight behind Cymru ahead of the England game with a brilliant festive football verson of Yma o Hyd.

Dafydd Iwan’s tub-thumping Welsh anthem has now been reinvented by the squeaky voiced choir of cartoon characters and it’s guaranteed to put a smile on your face and provide at least a smidgeon of respite from the nerves before the big game.

It’s not the first time the Minions have had a go at Yma o Hyd. A viral trend which erupted on the social media app TikTok back in July involved groups of teenage boys, calling themselves The Gentleminions, filming themselves going to watch the latest instalment in the Despicable Me franchise dressed in suits.

The #gentleminions videos show suited groups attending the screenings and copying the main character, supervillain Felonius Gru, and his signature hand gesture.

Some of the viral videos show those taking part cheering and clapping loudly and being disruptive during screenings, leading to some UK cinemas to enforce dress code restrictions.

But in an act of typically Welsh rebellion, the Minions struck back, donning the trademark Free Wales Army berets and singing Dafydd Iwan’s rousing rebel song.

