Watch: Nathan Broadhead scores stunner as Wrexham beat Bristol City

Andy Hampson, PA

Record signing Nathan Broadhead was on target as Wrexham claimed a deserved 2-0 win over Bristol City in the Sky Bet Championship.

Broadhead scored only his third league goal since joining the Red Dragons from Ipswich in the summer with a stunning first-half strike at SToK Cae Ras on Wednesday.

The hosts wrapped up victory with an own goal off Robins goalkeeper Radek Vitek after George Thomason’s corner struck the post and rebounded in via the Manchester United loanee.

Victory lifted the Welsh side, who had begun the game in 15th place, within touching distance of the play-off positions and denied City the chance to move to fourth.

Wrexham were good value for the win and were rewarded for a positive start when they took the lead on 16 minutes with Broadhead’s brilliant effort.

The Wales international finished a good move when he curled beyond the reach of Vitek from 25 yards after a break by James McClean and lay-off from Thomason.

The hosts threatened again when Ben Sheaf blasted over but City spurned a chance to level when Anis Mehmeti missed the target after being played in on goal by Yu Hirakawa.

George Dobson could have doubled Wrexham’s lead when he went through one-on-one but his shot rolled just wide.

Ross McCrorie put the ball in the net for the Robins when he tapped in a loose ball before the break but it was quickly ruled out for a foul on goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo by Emil Riis.

Wrexham created the first opening of the second period from a quick counter-attack but Thomason fired well over after being released by Broadhead and Kieffer Moore shot wide soon after.

Mehmeti was denied from distance by Okonkwo as City caused occasional problems but Wrexham began to tighten their grip as Moore was thwarted by Vitek after another fast raid.

The game was put beyond doubt in unusual circumstances 16 minutes from time when Thomason’s inswinging corner smacked the far post and ricocheted into the net off Vitek.

Thomason had initially thought the goal was his – and it would have been his first for the club – but the final touch was the keeper’s.

City pushed until the end and Okonkwo tipped over from Mehmeti in the closing moments but the points belonged to Wrexham, who extended their unbeaten league run to seven games.

George Thomason marcou o segundo gol do Wrexham na partida. Bela batida na bola ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/UBN31MdpYE — Central do Wrexham AFC 🇧🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@centraldwrexham) November 26, 2025