Watch: Neco Williams receives emotional video message from his first coach

Neco Williams said he was left emotional after a surprise video from his very first coach at Cefn United FC.

The Wales star who has reached a milestone 100 games for Nottingham Forest has matured into a vital player for both Forest and Wales.

The ever dependable, marauding full back has hit the heights for both club and country, as Wales qualified back to the top tier of the Nations League and Forest find themselves third in the Premier League after a remarkable season.

On achieving his landmark 100th appearance for Forest the club laid on a number of videos to celebrate his achievement.

One of the most touching was from his first coach at Cefn United in Wrexham, who spoke warmly and affectionately about Neco and his time as a youngster starting out on his football career.

Speaking at Cefn United’s youth ground, Neco’s very first coach said:

“This is the youth set up in the heart of Neco’s home village of Cefn Mawr – and this is where it all started for Neco as a young six year old lad joining his home local village team.

“I was his coach for the best part of three years, the ages of six, seven and eight. He was a pleasure to coach. Even at that age, you could see he was going to be something special. You could see how much talent he had, but as a person, he was lovely. He was always first to come to training and after every training session, he would never leave here without seeing if he could help put the equipment away.

“I know how much hard work he’s put in to be where he is. This is not just by luck. I see a lot of Premiership players and seeing Neco and how he’s worked hard, it’s fully deserved. He’s never forgotten his roots and to achieve 100 appearances, I’m so proud of him. I really am.”

There was also a surprise video from his Nottingham Forest teammates...

