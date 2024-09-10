Watch: Paul Mullin scores for Wrexham and celebrates as Welshpool

Paul Mullin scored a goal against Salford City at the Racecourse in the EFL Trophy and promptly celebrated by popping on a Deadpool mask to transform himself into his alter ego Welshpool.

It comes after the club unveiled a life size replica of Welshpool at the Racecourse.

The striker, who famously appeared as the Welsh super hero in the latest movie franchise blockbuster Deadpool and Wolverine, thrilled fans with his unconventional and unexpected celebration.

The Wrexham forward started the cup game as he battles his way back from injury having seen his team start the season in League One unbeaten and top of the table.

Paul Mullin scores his first goal of the season and celebrates as Welshpool 😎 #Deadpool https://t.co/9QxbwoOUMw — RobRyanRed – Wrexham AFC Podcast (@RobRyanRed) September 10, 2024

When one of the most keenly anticipated movies of the year, Deadpool and Wolverine was released, fans flocked to see the latest instalment of the adventures of the meta-super hero.

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool in tandem with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine have carved up the box office worldwide.

When the first trailer for the film was shown during the Super Bowl earlier this year, the hype surrounding the movie grew and grew – and since its release critics judged it a universal success.

There was much joy and excitement in Wales in particular with the appearance of a Welsh Deadpool in one scene.

Dubbed ‘Welshpool’ there was even more intrigue when it was revealed that the person encased inside the distinctive Welsh flag outfit was none other than Wrexham’s star striker Paul Mullin.

A superhero on the pitch for the Dragons he proved he can do it on the silver screen’s biggest stage.

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds posted pics of Mullin as Welshpool and wrote: ‘You may have noticed one member of the Deadpool Corps was far deadlier than the rest. WELSHPOOL. #DeadpoolAndWolverine ❤️💛’

Wrexham AFC, owned by Messrs Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will be hoping he can continue his rich vein of scoring form this season in League One, their first in the division for more than 20 years.

For those who have been calling for Mullin to make an appearance for Wales, we’re not sure if representing Cymru on screen counts as his first actual cap, but it can only advance his cause for a call up with new Welsh boss Craig Bellamy in place.

Enjoy these pics of Mullin and Reynolds on the Deadpool set posted to Ryan Reynolds’ Facebook page.

