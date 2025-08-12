Watch: Rubin Colwill’s stunning free-kick holds off Swindon as Cardiff go through

A stunning Rubin Colwill free-kick proved enough for Cardiff as they survived a mini scare from Swindon to book their place in the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 home win.

Colwill’s sublime set-piece on the stroke of half-time added to Cian Ashford’s 21st-minute opener to put the hosts on course for the second round.

Rubin Colwill with another BELTER of a free kick😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/UDz6Jla1Uj — The 44 ⚽️ (@The_Forty_Four) August 12, 2025

But they had to hold on in the second half after debutant Princewill Ehibhatiomhan pulled one back for the League Two Robins.

Ashford tapped home the opener after Connor Ripley had kept out Joel Bagan’s effort from an Isaak Davies corner.

Ripley was then an onlooker as Colwill made it 2-0 from 25 yards on the stroke of half-time.

The keeper departed with an injury in one of four changes made by manager Ian Holloway by the 50th minute, and his team found a spark when Ehibhatiomhan, who joined the club on Monday on a loan deal from Southampton, netted 10 minutes after the break.

But Swindon, who have now lost in the first round of the EFL Cup for the last 11 seasons, could not take any further chances to force a penalty shootout.

