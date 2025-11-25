Watch: Rugby commentator’s surprise as he encounters ‘little piece of heaven’

So smitten was a rugby commentator by his chance meeting with a Welsh male voice choir at the Principality Stadium ahead of the Wales v All Blacks game, he called it the highlight of his weekend.

TNT’s rugby broadcaster Nick Mullins was walking pitchside ahead of the match when the stirring voices of the London Welsh RFC choir led him deep into the bowels of the stadium to investigate further.

There he encountered the choir being put through their paces before their appearance on the pitch before the game with a rousing version of Welsh classic Bread of Heaven.

So moved was Mullins that he posted on X after Wales had lost 26-52 to New Zealand… ‘For all the glorious rugby, stumbling upon this little piece of heaven remains the highlight of my weekend @lwrfcchoir’

For all the glorious rugby, stumbling upon this little piece of heaven remains the highlight of my weekend @lwrfcchoir pic.twitter.com/8srbUNSVTn — Nick Mullins (@andNickMullins) November 24, 2025

The commentator’s video was filmed on a special day – 120 years ago Wales sang Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau ahead of a rugby union international for the first time.

And the event was marked by a sensational acapella anthem which sounded absolutely immense belted out at the Principality Stadium.

Just as the Football Association of Wales pioneered the acapella version of the anthem to such great effect at the Cardiff City Stadium, so should the Welsh Rugby Union now keep this approach in place.

Simply put, it sounds so much better.

The sound of 70,000 voices bellowing out Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau as if their lives depended on it stirred both players and fans under the lights at the stadium.

When the opening burst of the anthem fades and the crowd takes over it is truly one of the greatest sights and sounds in world sport.

Watch and enjoy!

Now that was pretty special 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 120 years ago Wales sang Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau ahead of a rugby union international for the first time. That day they beat the All Blacks 👀 pic.twitter.com/dLpkXoK8xk — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 22, 2025