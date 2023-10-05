Watch: Runner films his Cardiff Half run and it’s absolutely brilliant

With 27,500 runners competing in last weekend’s Cardiff Half Marathon, it took a lot to make you stand out from the crowd.

Luckily for Welsh runner Nick Santos (known as Nick The Bullet), he certainly cut a unique figure dressed in a Greggs vest, while carrying around a Greggs bake to munch as he crossed the finish line.

The Welshman, who filmed himself running the race, footage that also included himself buying a pasty ahead from a Cardiff branch of the famous bakery, before heading to the starting line.

Meeting up with his running mates, he cut a distinctive figure, making plenty of new friends as he traversed the 13 mile course – both from those running the race and the many thousands who lined the route.

High fiving youngsters, acknowledging the cheers of the crowd who shouted ‘Go on Greggs!’, taking selfies and receiving hugs, he was a one man atmosphere machine, creating a level of enthusiasm that not only acted as motivation for Nick to see him through the Cardiff Half but left the many people lining the route with big smiles on their faces.

When Nick heads into the home straight he breaks out his Greggs bake to the wild cheers of the crowd, a well-earned treat for the runner whose 16 minute video is sure to put a smile on your face.

Watch and enjoy!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

