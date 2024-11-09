Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Watch: Ryan Barnett nets winner as Wrexham edge past Mansfield

09 Nov 2024 2 minute read
Wrexham’s Ryan Barnett (right) celebrates with Ollie Palmer after scoring their side’s first goal of the game during the Sky Bet League One match at SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Credit: Gary Oakley/PA Wire

Ryan Barnett’s first goal of the season ensured Wrexham returned to winning ways with a 1-0 success over fellow League One high-flyers Mansfield.

Barnett’s low right-foot strike flew past Christy Pym just six minutes into this clash between two of last season’s fourth tier promotion-winning clubs.

But Mansfield will wonder how they did not take at least a point and extend the Welsh side’s winless run to four games.

Striker Lee Gregory was a constant threat to the home defence, going close twice in the opening period before hitting the crossbar from 12 yards after 64 minutes.

The Stags lost Pym to injury after 31 minutes, handing 38-year-old Scott Flinders his first league appearance since March 2022.

But Flinders remained largely untroubled until late on when he saved one-time Mansfield striker Ollie Palmer’s header.

Goal machine Paul Mullin also went close to doubling the home side’s advantage.

Those untaken chances almost cost third-placed Wrexham taking the points.

Substitutes Stephen Quinn and Ben Waine went close to equalising in the final few minutes of normal time but Wrexham held on.

Wrexham’s Ryan Barnett celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game during the Sky Bet League One match at Credit: Gary Oakley/PA Wire

