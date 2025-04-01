Watch: Sam Smith earns Wrexham a point against his former club Cambridge

Promotion-chasing Wrexham were held to a 2-2 draw by Cambridge for the second time this season.

U’s goalkeeper Nathan Bishop had denied Sam Smith even before Wrexham scored in the fourth minute.

George Dobson had time to take a touch before letting fly with a low effort across Bishop from distance.

Cambridge found an equaliser five minutes before the break when a Josh Stokes cross from the left led to a save by Arthur Okonkwo and Ryan Loft hit a post with a shot that fell to Liam Bennett to fire home.

Struggling Cambridge made the perfect start to the second half as Loft was brought down by Lewis Brunt, with Stokes converting the resulting penalty.

The lead lasted 11 minutes until ex-U’s man Smith equalised with a precise header from Ryan Longman’s cross.

Smith ran clear but was denied by Bishop in the 70th minute, with Michael Morrison superbly blocking Ollie Rathbone’s follow-up.

Two substitutes combined in added time for Wrexham, but the unmarked Elliot Lee blasted Ryan Barnett’s cross well over.

