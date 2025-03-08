Watch: Sam Smith scores only goal as Wrexham overcome Rotherham

Sam Smith inspired Wrexham to a 1-0 home win over Rotherham which saw them move level on points with second-placed Wycombe in League One.

Smith scored the only goal early in the second half while Wycombe were held 1-1 at Peterborough.

The hosts had the first opportunity when Seb Revan played a low-driven ball across goal but Smith couldn’t latch onto the end of it.

Smith then hit a powerful effort straight into the hands of goalkeeper Dillon Phillips with just under 10 minutes remaining of the first half.

Minutes later, Rotherham’s Mallik Wilks charged to the back post but his headed effort was brilliantly saved by Arthur Okonkwo.

Just before half-time, Matty James let fly from distance which tested Phillips but he managed to push it away for a corner.

The hosts found the breakthrough three minutes into the second half when Smith got in behind the Rotherham defence and knocked the ball into the net with ease.

Rotherham went close to an equaliser with just over 20 minutes remaining when Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu found space at the back post but his effort was scrambled clear.

O belo gol de Sam Smith 🔥⚽️ Vamos Wrexham 🔴⚪️ 📹 @wrexham_brasil pic.twitter.com/NJpUg4bzlJ — Central do Wrexham AFC 🇧🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@centraldwrexham) March 8, 2025

